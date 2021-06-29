$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 922.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $100.58 million, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AstroNova has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.05.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

