Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,192 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,361 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after buying an additional 218,717 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $7,144,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. 410,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025,288. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

