KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $57.09 million and $1,708.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

