Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $521,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 73,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

