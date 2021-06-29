Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 15.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 3.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,914,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. 78,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,615. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.