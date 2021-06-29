Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Exelixis traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 98203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,911,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

