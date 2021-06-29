ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CTR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

