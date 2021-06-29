First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the May 31st total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,734,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 190,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

FEI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

