CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.80. The stock had a trading volume of 72,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,381. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.29 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $260.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.64.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.