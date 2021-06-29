Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Insider Northern Star Resources Limited Sells 6,300,000 Shares

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of Superior Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$3,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,046,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,589,144.43.

SGI stock remained flat at $C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 84,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. Superior Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$87.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

