First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 5,884 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.