Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.510 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.92. 9,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,336. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.86.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

