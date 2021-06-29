First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.25. 4,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

