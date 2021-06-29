Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Insider Purchases A$20,267.14 in Stock

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$20,267.14 ($14,476.53).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Pengana International Equities’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Pengana International Equities

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

