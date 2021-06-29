RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,230.20 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

