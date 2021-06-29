Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

APR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $957.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

