Performant Financial’s (PFMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 164.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. 11,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $208.85 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of -0.76.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,431,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,865,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,424,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,279. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.