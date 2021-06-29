Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THLLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

