Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $158.13 and a 52-week high of $238.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

