Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 568,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,970 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52.

