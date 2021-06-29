Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.07. 169,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,122,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $318.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

