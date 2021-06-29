London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 3,865 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 2.1% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of GD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $188.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,105. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

