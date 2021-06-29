4,345 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

