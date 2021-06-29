Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys 85,000 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. HSBC increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

HTHT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. 7,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.63 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

