Rovida Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,886,000. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,301,567 shares of company stock valued at $736,112,879. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.82. 590,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269,115. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.95. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $358.14. The firm has a market cap of $994.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

