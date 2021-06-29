Toronado Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,865 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for about 10.8% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $33,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at $114,629.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,496. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -158.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

