The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,830 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 6.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $36,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,739. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LSXMK. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

