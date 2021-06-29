Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 47,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

