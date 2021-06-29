Zero Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $14,892.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00346477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00134191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00182675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,175,029 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.