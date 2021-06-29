Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

BLNK stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 3.89.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

