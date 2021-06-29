BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.120-$6.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.02 billion-$6.25 billion.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

