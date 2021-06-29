JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. 4,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,216. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

