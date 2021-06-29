The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR remained flat at $$38.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,976. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

