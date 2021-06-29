Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,447 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN remained flat at $$14.33 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 275,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

