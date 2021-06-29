Westshore Wealth LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 648 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $588.80 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $589.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.87. The stock has a market cap of $281.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

