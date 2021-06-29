Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,000. DocuSign comprises 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.50. 35,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.49. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.61 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

