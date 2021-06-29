Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 117,323 Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Yellow as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yellow stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,528. The firm has a market cap of $327.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

