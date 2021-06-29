Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 803.4% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PEGRY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,324. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50.

PEGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

