Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 744.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SZKMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.80. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $126.61 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

