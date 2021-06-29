Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 744.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SZKMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.
Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.80. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $126.61 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.31.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
