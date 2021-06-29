Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 652.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INCZY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. 523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCZY. Citigroup raised shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

