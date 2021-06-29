JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 3%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 1,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,178,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -331.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in JFrog by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,985,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

