Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.96. 21,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.