Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $528.86. The stock had a trading volume of 76,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,864. The company has a market capitalization of $234.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.32. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

