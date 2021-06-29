Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after buying an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $841,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $91.37. 4,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

