renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $386.53 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $36,282.20 or 0.99875893 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $386.53 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.08 or 0.00691172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00039403 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,654 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.