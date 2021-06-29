Function X Tops One Day Volume of $486,601.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $120.50 million and $486,601.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.99 or 0.99864315 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00033830 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007842 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055864 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
