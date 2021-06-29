Function X Tops One Day Volume of $486,601.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $120.50 million and $486,601.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.99 or 0.99864315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055864 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,232,573 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

