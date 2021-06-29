Oxygen Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.29 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $86.29 million and $309,417.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,728,849 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

