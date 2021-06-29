89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.57.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th.

Get 89bio alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and have sold 17,850 shares worth $443,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77. 89bio has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.57.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.