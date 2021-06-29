Haven Protocol Trading 30.3% Lower This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $76.80 million and $4.59 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00012272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,327.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.01 or 0.06135919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.96 or 0.01469862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00404786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00153588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00618013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00448568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00347587 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,226,307 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.