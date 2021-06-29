BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $429.95. The stock had a trading volume of 203,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,551. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $300.11 and a 12 month high of $429.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.